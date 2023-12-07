Specifications for the 1976 Volvo 2 42 Dl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1976 Volvo 2 42 Dl 2.1L Petrol 2D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1420 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1350 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2640 mm
|Height
|1430 mm
|Length
|4900 mm
|Width
|1710 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1242 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|169 Nm
|Makimum Power
|72 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|242/4B/1018900
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden