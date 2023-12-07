Specifications for the 1977 Alfa Romeo Alfasud L. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1977 Alfa Romeo Alfasud L 1.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1384 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1351 mm
|Wheelbase
|2450 mm
|Height
|1370 mm
|Length
|3890 mm
|Width
|1590 mm
|Kerb Weight
|860 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|83 Nm
|Makimum Power
|47 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Italy