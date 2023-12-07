Specifications for the 1977 Bentley T Series. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1977 Bentley T Series 6.8L Petrol 4D Saloon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1520 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1510 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|3050 mm
|Height
|1520 mm
|Length
|5190 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2236 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|107 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Twin Carb
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Central Locking
- Leather Trim
- Power front seats
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette