Specifications for the 1977 Citroen Cx 2400 Pallas. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1977 Citroen Cx 2400 Pallas 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Semi Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1474 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1360 mm
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|Wheelbase
|2845 mm
|Height
|1360 mm
|Length
|4630 mm
|Width
|1730 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1390 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|179 Nm
|Makimum Power
|86 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette