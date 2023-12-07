Specifications for the 1977 Daimler Double Six Vanden Plas. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1977 Daimler Double Six Vanden Plas Ser Ii 5.3L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1473 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1488 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Wheelbase
|2860 mm
|Height
|1375 mm
|Length
|4920 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1821 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|91 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Fuel Injected
|Maxiumum Torque
|398 Nm
|Makimum Power
|217 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided