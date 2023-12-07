Specifications for the 1977 Ford Fairlane 500. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1977 Ford Fairlane 500 Zh 5.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|6
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1525 mm
|Ground Clearance
|137 mm
|Wheelbase
|2946 mm
|Height
|1366 mm
|Length
|5181 mm
|Width
|1900 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1549 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Power RPM
|4600
|Torque RPM
|2600
|Maxiumum Torque
|429 Nm
|Makimum Power
|162 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Power Steering