WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Fairmont
  4. Gxl

1977 Ford Fairmont Gxl Xc 5.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1977 Ford Fairmont Gxl Xc 5.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1977 Ford Fairmont Gxl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1539 mm
Tracking Rear 1526 mm
Ground Clearance 137 mm
Wheelbase 2817 mm
Height 1369 mm
Length 4865 mm
Width 1900 mm
Kerb Weight 1525 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 907 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 2700
Maxiumum Torque 429 Nm
Makimum Power 162 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre Fr70H14
Rear Tyre Fr70H14
Front Rim Size 6Jx14
Rear Rim Size 6Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Upper And Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Live Axle, Semi Elliptic Leaf Spring, Telescopic Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia