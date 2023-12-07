WhichCar
1977 Holden Belmont Hx 3.3L Petrol Utility

1977 Holden Belmont Hx 3.3L Petrol Utility details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 3
Transmission 3 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 1977 Holden Belmont Hx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1511 mm
Tracking Rear 1530 mm
Ground Clearance 173 mm
Wheelbase 2896 mm
Height 1399 mm
Length 4938 mm
Width 1887 mm
Kerb Weight 1361 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2155 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 775 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 228 Nm
Makimum Power 88 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Not Provided