Specifications for the 1977 Holden Torana Sl/R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1977 Holden Torana Sl/R Lx 3.3L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1405 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1382 mm
|Ground Clearance
|127 mm
|Wheelbase
|2586 mm
|Height
|1328 mm
|Length
|4509 mm
|Width
|1704 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1204 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52.5 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|258 Nm
|Makimum Power
|82 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided