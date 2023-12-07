Specifications for the 1977 Honda Civic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1977 Honda Civic 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1300 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1300 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2280 mm
|Height
|1375 mm
|Length
|3825 mm
|Width
|1505 mm
|Kerb Weight
|839 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|42 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|104 Nm
|Makimum Power
|49 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4Jx12
|Rear Rim Size
|4Jx12
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
