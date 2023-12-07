Specifications for the 1977 Mazda E2000. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1977 Mazda E2000 2.0L Petrol Luton Peak Van
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Wheelbase
|3285 mm
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|4580 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|2000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|152 Nm
|Makimum Power
|60 kW
|Front Tyre
|6.50-16-8
|Rear Tyre
|6.50-16-8
|Front Brakes
|Not Provided
|Rear Brakes
|Not Provided
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided