1977 Peugeot 504 Familiale 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

1977 Peugeot 504 Familiale 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1977 Peugeot 504 Familiale. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1420 mm
Tracking Rear 1360 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 2900 mm
Height 1550 mm
Length 4803 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1330 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 168 Nm
Makimum Power 72 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number 504F112218760
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided