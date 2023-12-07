WhichCar
1977 Porsche 924 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

1977 Porsche 924 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1418 mm
Tracking Rear 1372 mm
Ground Clearance 129 mm
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1270 mm
Length 4213 mm
Width 1685 mm
Kerb Weight 1080 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Fuel Injected
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 165 Nm
Makimum Power 93 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/70 R14
Rear Tyre 185/70 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut, Wishbones
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Transverse Control Arm

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number 9248104390
Country Manufactured Not Provided