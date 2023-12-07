Specifications for the 1977 Saab 99. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1977 Saab 99 2.0L Petrol 3D Combi Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1390 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1410 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2473 mm
|Height
|1440 mm
|Length
|4530 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1180 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Twin Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|162 Nm
|Makimum Power
|74 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|99/76/20/13541
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided