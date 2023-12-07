WhichCar
1977 Suzuki Lj50 V (4X4) 0.5L Petrol 2D Hardtop

1977 Suzuki Lj50 V (4X4) 0.5L Petrol 2D Hardtop details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 4 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 1977 Suzuki Lj50 V (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Wheelbase 1930 mm
Height 1673 mm
Length 3025 mm
Width 1295 mm
Kerb Weight 730 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1000 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 250 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 30 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 56 Nm
Makimum Power 24 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6.00X16
Rear Rim Size 6.00X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Not Provided
Rear Brakes Not Provided
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Country Manufactured Not Provided