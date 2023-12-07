WhichCar
1977 Volkswagen Golf Gls 1.6L Petrol 3D Sedan

1977 Volkswagen Golf Gls 1.6L Petrol 3D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1977 Volkswagen Golf Gls. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1390 mm
Tracking Rear 1358 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1410 mm
Length 3705 mm
Width 1610 mm
Kerb Weight 805 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 119 Nm
Makimum Power 55 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany

