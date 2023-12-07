Specifications for the 1977 Volvo 2 64Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1977 Volvo 2 64Gl 2.7L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1420 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1350 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2640 mm
|Height
|1435 mm
|Length
|4898 mm
|Width
|1710 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1357 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Fuel Injected
|Maxiumum Torque
|204 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|264/6B/1003316
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Power Windows Rear