Specifications for the 1978 Alfa Romeo Alfetta 2000. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1978 Alfa Romeo Alfetta 2000 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1360 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1358 mm
|Wheelbase
|2510 mm
|Height
|1430 mm
|Length
|4385 mm
|Width
|1640 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1140 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|49 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Twin Carb
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|176 Nm
|Makimum Power
|90 kW
|Front Tyre
|165Sr14
|Rear Tyre
|165Sr14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Stabiliser Bar, Torsion Bar, Wishbones
|Rear Suspension
|Rigid Axle, Trailing Link, Watt Linkage
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided