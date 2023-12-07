WhichCar
1978 Audi 5E Executive 2.1L Petrol 4D Sedan

1978 Audi 5E Executive 2.1L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1978 Audi 5E Executive. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1470 mm
Tracking Rear 1445 mm
Ground Clearance 136 mm
Wheelbase 2677 mm
Height 1390 mm
Length 4680 mm
Width 1768 mm
Kerb Weight 1170 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Fuel Injected
Maxiumum Torque 185 Nm
Makimum Power 101 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided