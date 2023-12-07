Specifications for the 1978 Audi 5E Executive. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1978 Audi 5E Executive 2.1L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1470 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1445 mm
|Ground Clearance
|136 mm
|Wheelbase
|2677 mm
|Height
|1390 mm
|Length
|4680 mm
|Width
|1768 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1170 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Fuel Injected
|Maxiumum Torque
|185 Nm
|Makimum Power
|101 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Metallic Paint
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers