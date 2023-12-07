WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Corniche

1978 Bentley Corniche 6.8L Petrol 2D Convertible

1978 Bentley Corniche 6.8L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1978 Bentley Corniche. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Bentley News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1520 mm
Tracking Rear 1510 mm
Ground Clearance 152 mm
Wheelbase 3050 mm
Height 1520 mm
Length 5170 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 2238 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 107 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Twin Carb

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Great Britain