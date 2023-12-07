WhichCar
1978 Chrysler Valiant 740Kg 4.3L Petrol Utility

1978 Chrysler Valiant 740Kg 4.3L Petrol Utility details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 3
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 1978 Chrysler Valiant 740Kg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Not Provided
Rear Brakes Not Provided
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Not Provided