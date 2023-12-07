Specifications for the 1978 Datsun 1200. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1978 Datsun 1200 1.2L Petrol P/Up
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1250 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1245 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2300 mm
|Height
|1395 mm
|Length
|3845 mm
|Width
|1495 mm
|Kerb Weight
|720 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1315 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|595 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|37 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|95 Nm
|Makimum Power
|51 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4Jx12
|Rear Rim Size
|4Jx12
|Front Brakes
|Drum
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided