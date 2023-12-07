WhichCar
1978 Ford Cobra Bathurst Special Xc 5.8L Petrol 2D Hardtop

1978 Ford Cobra Bathurst Special Xc 5.8L Petrol 2D Hardtop details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1978 Ford Cobra Bathurst Special. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1525 mm
Ground Clearance 137 mm
Wheelbase 2820 mm
Height 1410 mm
Length 4865 mm
Width 1970 mm
Kerb Weight 1475 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 907 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 79 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 2700
Maxiumum Torque 429 Nm
Makimum Power 162 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre Er70H15
Rear Tyre Er70H15
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Upper And Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Live Axle, Semi Elliptic Leaf Spring, Telescopic Shock Absorber

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Large