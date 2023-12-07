Specifications for the 1978 Ford Cobra Gs. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1978 Ford Cobra Gs Xc 4.9L Petrol 2D Hardtop
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1525 mm
|Ground Clearance
|137 mm
|Wheelbase
|2820 mm
|Height
|1370 mm
|Length
|4865 mm
|Width
|1970 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1488 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|907 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|79 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Power RPM
|4800
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|364 Nm
|Makimum Power
|151 kW
|Front Tyre
|Er70H15
|Rear Tyre
|Er70H15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Live Axle, Semi Elliptic Leaf Spring, Telescopic Shock Absorber
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
