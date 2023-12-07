Specifications for the 1978 Holden Torana S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1978 Holden Torana S Lx 3.3L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1394 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1372 mm
|Ground Clearance
|127 mm
|Wheelbase
|2586 mm
|Height
|1331 mm
|Length
|4493 mm
|Width
|1704 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1142 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52.5 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|258 Nm
|Makimum Power
|82 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Drum
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided