Specifications for the 1978 International Scout Ii (4X4) Traveltop. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1978 International Scout Ii (4X4) Traveltop 5.7L Petrol 2D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Wheelbase
|2540 mm
|Height
|1670 mm
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2810 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|78 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Power RPM
|3600
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|396 Nm
|Makimum Power
|121 kW
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Leaf Spring
|Rear Suspension
|Leaf Spring
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided