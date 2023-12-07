Specifications for the 1978 Leyland Moke Californian. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1978 Leyland Moke Californian 1.3L Petrol Utility
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Kerb Weight
|686 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1275 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|312 kg
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|91 Nm
|Makimum Power
|40 kW
|Front Rim Size
|175Rx13
|Rear Rim Size
|175Rx13
|Front Brakes
|Not Provided
|Rear Brakes
|Not Provided
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided