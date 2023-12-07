WhichCar
1978 Mazda E1300 1.3L Petrol Van

1978 Mazda E1300 1.3L Petrol Van details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 3
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 1978 Mazda E1300. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1330 mm
Tracking Rear 1220 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2155 mm
Height 1880 mm
Length 3995 mm
Width 1620 mm
Kerb Weight 1100 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1955 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 90 Nm
Makimum Power 44 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 6.00-13-6
Rear Tyre 6.00-13-6

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Drum
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Not Provided