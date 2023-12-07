Specifications for the 1978 Peugeot 604 Sl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1978 Peugeot 604 Sl 2.7L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1490 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1430 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2800 mm
|Height
|1430 mm
|Length
|4720 mm
|Width
|1780 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1390 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|10 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|17 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|207 Nm
|Makimum Power
|98 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|604A336599340
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking
- Leather Trim
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette