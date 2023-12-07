WhichCar
1978 Renault Virage Special 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon

1978 Renault Virage Special 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1978 Renault Virage Special. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1310 mm
Tracking Rear 1310 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2440 mm
Height 1460 mm
Length 4440 mm
Width 1640 mm
Kerb Weight 980 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 103 Nm
Makimum Power 66 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 4.5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 4.5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number R11381243646
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided