Specifications for the 1978 Skoda S100. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1978 Skoda S100 1.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1280 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1250 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2400 mm
|Height
|1380 mm
|Length
|4155 mm
|Width
|1620 mm
|Kerb Weight
|755 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|32 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|71 Nm
|Makimum Power
|31 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|1228205
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided