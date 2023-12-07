WhichCar
1978 Skoda S110 L 1.1L Petrol 4D Sedan

1978 Skoda S110 L 1.1L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1978 Skoda S110 L. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1280 mm
Tracking Rear 1250 mm
Ground Clearance 175 mm
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1380 mm
Length 4155 mm
Width 1620 mm
Kerb Weight 775 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 38 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 84 Nm
Makimum Power 35 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 4.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 4.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number 1516928
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Not Provided