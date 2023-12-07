Specifications for the 1978 Suzuki Lj50 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1978 Suzuki Lj50 (4X4) 0.5L Petrol Soft Top
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Wheelbase
|1930 mm
|Height
|1710 mm
|Length
|3180 mm
|Width
|1295 mm
|Kerb Weight
|700 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1000 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|250 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|30 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|56 Nm
|Makimum Power
|24 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6.00X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.00X16
|Front Brakes
|Not Provided
|Rear Brakes
|Not Provided
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided