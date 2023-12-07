Specifications for the 1978 Suzuki Lj81K (4X4) 450Kg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1978 Suzuki Lj81K (4X4) 450Kg 0.8L Petrol Tray
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1200 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1190 mm
|Ground Clearance
|240 mm
|Wheelbase
|2200 mm
|Height
|1680 mm
|Length
|3620 mm
|Width
|1395 mm
|Kerb Weight
|830 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1300 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|60 Nm
|Makimum Power
|31 kW
|Front Tyre
|6.00-16-4Pr
|Rear Tyre
|6.00-16-4Pr
|Front Brakes
|Not Provided
|Rear Brakes
|Not Provided
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided