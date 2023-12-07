WhichCar
1978 Toyota Corolla 1.3L Petrol Van

1978 Toyota Corolla 1.3L Petrol Van details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 1978 Toyota Corolla. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1295 mm
Tracking Rear 1285 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2370 mm
Height 1390 mm
Length 4050 mm
Width 1570 mm
Kerb Weight 860 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1260 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 47 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 94 Nm
Makimum Power 45 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 6.15-13,6Ply
Rear Tyre 6.15-13,6Ply

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Not Provided

