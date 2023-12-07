Specifications for the 1978 Triumph 2500 Tc. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1978 Triumph 2500 Tc 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1330 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1340 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1430 mm
|Length
|4650 mm
|Width
|1712 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1200 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Twin Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|188 Nm
|Makimum Power
|78 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain