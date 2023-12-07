WhichCar
1979 Chrysler Valiant 740Kg 4.0L Petrol Panel Van

1979 Chrysler Valiant 740Kg 4.0L Petrol Panel Van details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 3
Transmission 3 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 1979 Chrysler Valiant 740Kg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 317 Nm
Makimum Power 123 kW

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Not Provided
Rear Brakes Not Provided
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Country Manufactured Not Provided