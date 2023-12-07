Specifications for the 1979 Daihatsu Hi-Jet 600Kg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1979 Daihatsu Hi-Jet 600Kg 0.5L Petrol Tray
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1190 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1190 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|1820 mm
|Height
|1625 mm
|Length
|3195 mm
|Width
|1390 mm
|Kerb Weight
|595 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1400 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|32 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|39 Nm
|Makimum Power
|19 kW
|Front Tyre
|5.00-10-6Pr
|Rear Tyre
|5.00-10-6Pr
|Front Brakes
|Drum
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided