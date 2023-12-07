WhichCar
1979 Ferrari 512 Bb 4.9L Petrol 2D Coupe

1979 Ferrari 512 Bb 4.9L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1979 Ferrari 512 Bb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1500 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2500 mm
Height 1120 mm
Length 4400 mm
Width 1830 mm
Kerb Weight 1400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 110 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Four Carb
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4200
Maxiumum Torque 451 Nm
Makimum Power 265 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/70 R15
Rear Tyre 225/70 R15
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 9.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Wishbones
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Wishbones

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Not Provided