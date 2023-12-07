Specifications for the 1979 Holden Gemini Sl/E. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1979 Holden Gemini Sl/E Td 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1301 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1305 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|2404 mm
|Height
|1363 mm
|Length
|4133 mm
|Width
|1570 mm
|Kerb Weight
|960 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|127 Nm
|Makimum Power
|61 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Alloy Wheels