  2. Holden
  3. Rodeo
  4. Kb25

1979 Holden Rodeo Kb25 1.6L Petrol P/Up

1979 Holden Rodeo Kb25 1.6L Petrol P/Up details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 3
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 1979 Holden Rodeo Kb25. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1340 mm
Tracking Rear 1300 mm
Ground Clearance 185 mm
Wheelbase 2995 mm
Height 1560 mm
Length 4850 mm
Width 1600 mm
Kerb Weight 1136 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2350 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 110 Nm
Makimum Power 50 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 4.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 4.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Drum
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Japan