Specifications for the 1979 Holden Statesman Sl/E. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1979 Holden Statesman Sl/E Hz 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1511 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1529 mm
|Wheelbase
|2895 mm
|Height
|1387 mm
|Length
|5159 mm
|Width
|1887 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1695 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|398 Nm
|Makimum Power
|161 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette