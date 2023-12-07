Specifications for the 1979 Jaguar Xj 5.3. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1979 Jaguar Xj 5.3 5.3L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1473 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1488 mm
|Ground Clearance
|178 mm
|Wheelbase
|2865 mm
|Height
|1375 mm
|Length
|4945 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1885 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|91 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Fuel Injected
|Maxiumum Torque
|398 Nm
|Makimum Power
|212 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking
- Leather Trim
- Power Steering
- Power Windows