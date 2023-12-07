WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. E1600

1979 Mazda E1600 1.6L Petrol Van

1979 Mazda E1600 1.6L Petrol Van details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 3
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 1979 Mazda E1600. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mazda News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1330 mm
Tracking Rear 1220 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2405 mm
Height 2000 mm
Length 4445 mm
Width 1620 mm
Kerb Weight 1190 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2245 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 115 Nm
Makimum Power 52 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 4.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 4.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Drum
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Not Provided