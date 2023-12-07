WhichCar
1979 Mercedes-Benz 280 Se W116 2.7L Petrol 4D Sedan

1979 Mercedes-Benz 280 Se W116 2.7L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1979 Mercedes-Benz 280 Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1525 mm
Tracking Rear 1505 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2865 mm
Height 1425 mm
Length 4960 mm
Width 1865 mm
Kerb Weight 1615 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 96 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 238 Nm
Makimum Power 136 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx14
Rear Rim Size 6Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number 11602412031429
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany