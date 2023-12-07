WhichCar
1979 Morgan 4/4 1600 1.6L Petrol 2D Roadster

1979 Morgan 4/4 1600 1.6L Petrol 2D Roadster details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1979 Morgan 4/4 1600. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1190 mm
Tracking Rear 1240 mm
Ground Clearance 178 mm
Wheelbase 2440 mm
Height 1290 mm
Length 3660 mm
Width 1420 mm
Kerb Weight 662 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 39 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 135 Nm
Makimum Power 72 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Not Provided