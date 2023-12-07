WhichCar
1979 Porsche 928 4.5L Petrol 2D Coupe

1979 Porsche 928 4.5L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1979 Porsche 928. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1550 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2500 mm
Height 1280 mm
Length 4450 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 86 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Fuel Injected
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 3600
Maxiumum Torque 380 Nm
Makimum Power 177 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/50 R16
Rear Tyre 225/50 R16
Front Rim Size 7Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Wishbones
Rear Suspension Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar, Wishbones

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number 9288101437
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Not Provided