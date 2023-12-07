WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Renault
  3. 20
  4. Ts

1979 Renault 20 Ts 2.0L Petrol 4D Hatchback

1979 Renault 20 Ts 2.0L Petrol 4D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1979 Renault 20 Ts. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Renault News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1444 mm
Tracking Rear 1436 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2671 mm
Height 1438 mm
Length 4520 mm
Width 1726 mm
Kerb Weight 1300 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 168 Nm
Makimum Power 80 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number 272218763860
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided