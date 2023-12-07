Specifications for the 1979 Saab 99. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1979 Saab 99 2.0L Petrol 3D Combi Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1410 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1430 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2473 mm
|Height
|1440 mm
|Length
|4530 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1210 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Engine
|Turbo F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|235 Nm
|Makimum Power
|107 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|99/78/1/013758
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Sunroof