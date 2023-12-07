Specifications for the 1979 Volkswagen Golf Gls. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1979 Volkswagen Golf Gls 1.6L Petrol 3D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1390 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1358 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2400 mm
|Height
|1410 mm
|Length
|3705 mm
|Width
|1610 mm
|Kerb Weight
|805 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|119 Nm
|Makimum Power
|55 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
Current Volkswagen Golf pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$56,090
|110Tsi Life 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,190
|110Tsi R-Line 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$42,290
|R 4Motion 20 Years 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$77,490
|R 4Motion 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$70,590